Chesterton High School teacher fired after former student alleges inappropriate relationship

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 11:37PM
Indiana teacher fired, ex-student alleges inappropriate relationship
A Chesterton High School teacher was fired after a former student said they had an inappropriate relationship.

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana teacher is off the job after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The former Chesterton High School student claims the relationship was more than five years ago with a teacher's assistant. That person had since become a teacher at the school.

Chesterton High School officials said the former student came forward with the information in September, and the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and fired.

A criminal investigation is underway. The principal said the Duneland School Corporation has been cooperating with local law enforcement and the Porter County prosecutor.

