Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.

The sheriff's office said that with the help of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, they were able to identify Cheyann Klus's remains through dental records.

Klus went missing in 2017. At the time, detectives found she went to Chicago the night of December 1 into December 2, where she was in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn. She had not been seen since.

In a Facebook post, Klus's sister Mariah wrote in part, "We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago. While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann's remains were found."

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they will continue work with Chicago police to investigate the circumstances of her death. Further questions about the case are being referred to CPD and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.