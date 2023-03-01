With Ed Burke not seeking re-election, 14th Ward will elect new alderman for 1st time in 54 years

The Southwest Side 14th Ward has long been the untouchable domain of Chicago's longest serving alderman, Ed Burke.

Raul Reyes is backed by Burke, while Congressman "Chuy" Garcia is supporting Jeylú Gutiérrez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Southwest Side 14th Ward has long been the untouchable domain of Chicago's longest serving alderman, Ed Burke.

Now with the one-time dean of the City Council under federal indictment, voters in Archer Heights and Gage Park are choosing a new face to represent them for the first time since the late 1960s.

A longtime employee of the Cook County Clerk's office, Raul Reyes is running with Burke's backing.

"It is the people that ask me to run, they tell me they don't want to start new," Reyes said.

Reyes spent years volunteering for the former alderman's political organization delivering services to Southwest Side residents. But it's the way that organization distributed services that inspired Jeylú Gutierrez to enter the race to replace Ed Burke.

"To this day they still pick and choose who to serve that needs to end because we owe the same type of services," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez moved from Mexico when she was 15, making her way through southwest side Chicago Public Schools where she became a vice principal.

With the backing of Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Gutierrez is hoping the heavily Hispanic ward will choose her to represent their interests at City Hall.

"When they know I'm a former educator, that I'm a mom, immigrant, that I'm bilingual that would advocate for every single resident in the community, they are excited," Gutierrez said.