Chicago area 4th of July parades, firework shows to celebrate holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several 4th of July parades and events are happening across Chicago Tuesday and in the suburbs.

In his first parade as mayor, Mayor Brandon Johnson will be there and marching in the "4th on 53rd Parade" himself. It starts at 11 a.m. the Hyde Park Bank from 55th to 53rd streets.

Over in Evanston, after a three-year hiatus, their 4th of July festivities will return Tuesday.

The pandemic kept them virtual in 2020 and 2021 and then safety concerns following last year's parade shooting in Highland Park forced them to cancel at the last minute.

Their parade will travel along Central Street and fireworks will cap the evening along the lakefront.

in Aurora, their parade will step off from Broadway and Benton at 10 a.m. They kicked off festivities Monday night with a huge, annual fireworks extravaganza.

More than 30,000 visitors were expected to convene along the Fox River downtown.

Of course, there are many other suburbs like Antioch, Arlington Heights, Lincolnshire, Elgin, Yorkville that all have parades and celebrations Tuesday, as well.