Newly-elected alderpersons to bring more progressive voices to Chicago City Council

The new alderman are expected to be sworn in May 15.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day after Tuesday's win, congratulations were abound for 48th Ward Alderwoman-elect Leni Manna-Hoppenworth.

She is among the new alderpersons who will be sworn in, and among the growing number of progressives in the Chicago City Council.

"Far too often government has worked for a select privileged few (and we can't keep doing the same thing over and over again if we want different outcomes," Hoppenworth said.

"They are going to come in with ideology, they are going to come in wanted advocate for social change, public policy. It's not just going to be about picking up the garbage and paving the streets," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

Washington said she expects to see more debate in the city council with fewer moderates and more progressive voices.

"I think this is going to change the whole culture and the conversation at city council that's going to change the responsibilities aldermen think they are responsible for. It's not just going to be about government services, it's going to be about advocating for government services," Washington said.

Angela Clay also won Tuesday night. She takes the seat held by 46th Ward Alderman Cappleman for three terms.

Clay said the new council members and mayor have work to do to include more Chicagoans.

"Committed to working with constituents across the city to build bridges, to bring the power back to the people," Clay said. "I think is going to be extremely huge and key for moving this city in the right direction."

