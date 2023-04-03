Angela Clay, Kim Walz vie for Chicago City Council seat in economically, racially diverse 46th Ward

Angela Clay and Kim Walz are vying for votes for the city council seat in Chicago's most racially and economically diverse ward.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angela Clay and Kim Walz are vying for votes for the city council seat in Chicago's most diverse ward.

Clay is determined to become the 46th Ward's first Black alderman.

"We ran four years ago and came within 300 votes, now four years later we are in a top spot," she said.

Clay finished the first municipal election with 36% of the vote in February. Walz received 26%.

"I think the city has been moving in the wrong direction and I want to get us on the right path," Walz said.

Walz is a former staffer for Congressman Mike Quigley, and now works in government relations for Walgreens. Clay is a housing organizer. Both women are running in the most racially and economically diverse ward in the city, a lakefront ward that includes Uptown to the north and wealthier portions of Lakeview on the south.

"I'm committed to the community of this ward, we have seen big money and outside corporations spend over $250,000 trying to have a seat at the table," Clay said.

Similar to the mayor's race, both candidates are trying to define each other. Clay says Walz is the corporate Democratic establishment pick, financed by outside PACs. Walz says clay is a defunder of police.

Clay is back by the Chicago Teachers Union and the Democratic Socialists of America. Walz is endorsed by Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin and other elected officials.

"There's a lot of things we needs to do in the community to help then feel safer, to help them afford to stay in community and strengthen the social safety net and I think I'm the right person to do that," Walz said.

Walz or Clay will be part of a city council that will welcome 12 new aldermen. Walz hopes it's a group that will get things done instead of making headlines. Clay said the socialists and progressives have the momentum to change the council for years to come.

"It's going to be a very different city Council, probably moving to the left, much younger more independent," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.