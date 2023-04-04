Chicago Election 2023: Full coverage of mayoral race, city council seats and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The runoff Chicago election isTuesday, April 4, when voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for Chicago mayor, members of Chicago City Council. Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are running neck-and-neck heading into Election Day.
There are 12 city council seats still undecided, and whose winners will be known after Tuesday night.
There's been a large turnout for early voting.
