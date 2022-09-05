10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza to retire from Chicago City Council at end of term

Longtime Alderman Tom Tunney will retire at the end of his term in May 2023, he announced Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza announced Monday she will retire from her role on Chicago City Council at the end of her term.

Sadlowski Garza has represented the 10th Ward on Chicago's Southeast Side for the last nine years. She was the first CTU member to be elected to City Council, and the first woman to serve as alderman for the 10th Ward.

"After 31 years of working tirelessly for this ward, it's time for me to take a step back and take care of my family and myself," Garza wrote in a Facebook post announcing her retirement. "This has been one of the greatest achievements of my life and also one of the hardest. I will always hold this experience and the 10th Ward in my heart but it is time for me to move onto the next chapter of my life."

This announcement continues the shakeup in the City Council. Twelve others have either already left for one reason or another or will not be seeking reelection next February.

Already three alderman -- Roderick Sawyer, Sophia King and Ray Lopez -- have announced they are running for mayor.

Longtime Lakeview Alderman Tom Tunney, who announced last week that he will not seek another term, has hinted he might be a fourth candidate.

James Cappleman and Harry Osterman have also announced they are not running for re-election. Michele Smith resigned earlier this month.

Longtime alderperson Leslie Hairston announced she would not be running for re-election last month.