Chicago police: 2 robbed at gunpoint in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people walking in the West Loop were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the robbery report at about 1:20 a.m. in the 600-block of West Van Buren Street.

A 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects who fled the scene in a black Toyota hatchback.

No injuries were reported, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

