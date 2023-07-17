WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: 2 robbed at gunpoint in West Loop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 9:55AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people walking in the West Loop were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the robbery report at about 1:20 a.m. in the 600-block of West Van Buren Street.

Caught on camera: Bucktown liquor store employee shot during robbery

A 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects who fled the scene in a black Toyota hatchback.

No injuries were reported, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Food truck vendors targeted by armed robbers on Northwest Side

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW