Food truck vendors targeted by armed robbers on Northwest Side

Chicago police said two food truck venders were targeted in violent armed robberies on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two food truck venders were targeted in violent armed robberies on the Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a food truck vendor stopped along Elston in Jefferson Park to sell coffee and food to his former coworkers who work the early shift in the area. Surveillance video shows a black SUV turning around and stopping at the truck. The owner, who did not want to be identified, said three or four guys robbed him at gunpoint and then pistol whipped him.

Chicago police said another early morning armed robbery nearby in the 2800-blcok of West Lawrence, just before 5 a.m.

Both incidents are still being investigated.

The truck owner said his head is hurting and he is afraid.

"I feel like I'm a good person and it's not right that I am here," he said. "Stress, much stress and nervous."

The truck owner's former coworkers are worried about him and their safety.

"It's really getting to be scary around here, between people getting their catalytic converters stolen, people who come in at 5 a.m. and park around the side, they're afraid," said Mimma Hartman, who works nearby.

The food truck owner said this is only his second month in business and he supports his family in Mexico, including his daughter's college tuition. He said despite his fear he has to work, especially now, to make up for the hundreds of dollars that were stolen.