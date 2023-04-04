Man pistol whipped during armed robbery outside Martyrs' bar in North Center, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was pistol whipped during an armed robbery outside of Martyrs' bar in North Center early Sunday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were outside the bar in the 1900-block of West Byron when four men got out of a dark colored sedan and flashed guns.

The armed men demanded the victims' property, and they handed it over, police said. During the robbery, police said the man was "struck about the head" with a gun. The woman was not injured.

The suspects fled in their vehicle. The man refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Martyrs' management confirmed the incident and said they are thankful "the two victims are not seriously hurt," but declined further comment.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

