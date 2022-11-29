Chicago attempted robbery: Woman charged after CPD says she took bag of money from armored truck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Blue Island woman was charged with theft after Chicago police said she took a bag of money from an armored truck in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, has been charged with one felony count of $100K-$500K.

Police said shortly before 12:30 p.m., the woman approached an armored truck outside a Chase Bank branch in the 5700-block of North Broadway and took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a guard as he was attempting to make a delivery. She then fled.

She was taken into custody by police in the 1100-block of West Granville, police said. The bag was recovered.

Police said a citizen saw the incident and called them, which helped them find the woman and the money.

