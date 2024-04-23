Jogger attacked in attempted robbery on Libertyville nature trail; suspects at large: police

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Libertyville are looking for two suspects accused of attacking a jogger on a trail Sunday morning.

Libertyville police said the jogger was running north on the Libertyville Nature Preserve Trail about 9:45 a.m., about 500 feet southwest of Newgate Court, when two people near a trail bench blocked his path and demanded he empty his pockets.

The jogger refused to do so, and was punched by one of the suspects, police said.

He was able to get away after a fight, and headed south.

One suspect was described as a 19- to 20-year-old man about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, with longer, unkempt hair that was short on the sides, police said.

The other was described as a roughly 17-year-old boy, who was about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with short, thick unkempt dreadlocks, police said.

The jogger suffered minor injuries, and Libertyville police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-362-8310.