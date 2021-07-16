chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2021 at McCormick Place features a truck out of a video game

Chicago Auto Show dates: McCormick Place event July 15-19
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Day Two of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place Friday.

One highlight is a Ford truck that leaped out of a popular video game and into real life.

Ford is displaying the F150 Rocket League truck.

"We have been partnering with Rocket League for awhile and we first brought the truck, the F150, the F150 designers worked with the designers at Psyonix, which is the publisher of Rocket League, and we brought that into the game back in February and we have brought it from the game back into real life," said Sarah Brewer, Grand and Content Alliances.

There are also plenty of family-friendly vehicles on display, including the 2022 Kia Carnival.

"What's really great about the inside of this minivan is that you have large captain's chairs," Jennifer Newman of Cars.com. "Lots of comfort, really cushy head restraints."

If you're planning a trip down to McCormick Place, remember it's now in the west building, and you cannot buy tickets in person. You must buy online.
