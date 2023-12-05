Chicago Auto Show 2024 dates, tickets, special days and more as show returns to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show is coming back to McCormick Place in 2024 from February 10 through 19.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association formally announced the dates and plans for the 2024 Chicago Auto Show on Tuesday.

Tickets are on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com; adult tickets are $17, tickets for seniors 62 and older are $12, and tickets for children aged 4-12 are $12. Children aged 3 and under can attend for free. Show hours vary by day, but doors open to the public daily at 10 a.m.

The event will again be both an indoor and outdoor show, with ride-and-drives and the return of Chicago Drives Electric, an area dedicated to electric vehicle test drives and education.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a cornerstone event for the city, and we are excited to open our doors again this winter welcoming attendees to experience the latest vehicles, technology and activations," said Chairman JC Phelan.

The Chicago Drives Electric area will feature an indoor EV test track, which allows attendees to ride inside the latest electric vehicles. Attendees will also be able to visit the EV hub to learn more about topics including at-home charge, range anxiety, maintenance and EV ownership costs.

The 2024 show will also feature special themed days:

Game day at the Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 11, in which attendees are invited to wear their favorite sports team apparel for a discount;

Automotive Career Day on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in which students of all ages are encouraged to learn about careers in the industry and have the opportunity to purchase advanced tickets at a special price of $10 per ticket;

Chicago Auto Show Food Drive from Wednesday Feb. 14 through Friday Feb. 16, in which attendees can get a $5 voucher off regular admission if they bring three cans of food to donate to A Safe Haven's Food Bank;

First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in which attendees with applicable IDs can get $5 off regular admission;

Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19, hosted by the Daily Herald, featuring family fun and programming and which coincides with Presidents Day, which is a school holiday for many kids.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show will also bring back Chicago Friday Night Flights, a local craft beer sampling event, and the Toyota Miles Per Hour run, where runners can take in the auto show through a 2.4 loop inside McCormick Place before doors open to the public.

The black tie charity gala, First Look for Charity, will be held the evening of Friday, Feb. 9 at McCormick Place. Since it started, First Look for Charity has raised $60 million for local charities in the Chicago area. It will once again feature gourmet food and beverages, musical entertainment, and a chance to win a new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. Tickets and more information are available on the Chicago Auto Show website