2024 Chicago Auto Show opening weekend continues McCormick Place

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show officially opened to the public Saturday at McCormick Place. Here's what to expect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The opening weekend of the 2024 Chicago Auto Show continues Sunday.

Doors open at 10 a.m. The show runs Saturday through Feb. 19 at McCormick Place.

Saturday morning, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias helped kick things off with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mayor Brandon Johnson helps officially open the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest and longest running auto exposition in North America.

The Chicago Auto Show president and general manager Jennifer Morand talks to ABC7 about what to expect this year.

The show is produced by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, one of the nation's oldest metropolitan new-car dealership associations.

Toyota's Midwest Public Relations Manager Curt McAllister shares details on the new Land Cruiser at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

Friday night was the eve of the show with the First Look for Charity gala. More than 8,000 people got to stroll through the Auto Show floor, pinpoint their favorites and sit in the front seats in their gowns and black tie attire.

This year, electric cars are front and center with more EVs than ever before in an expanded indoor test track. Tesla was on the Chicago stage for the first time this year, along with Lucid.

With more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space, this year promises hundreds of different vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers.