Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at Austin laundromat ID'd, officials say

Sunday, January 7, 2024 9:39PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death at a West Side laundromat on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A man entered the laundromat and approached another man before taking a gun out and shooting him multiple times, police said. The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Police said the victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as 57-year-old Terry Smith.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

