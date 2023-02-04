Back of the Yards residents push for standalone public library despite plan for new development

As of now, the only nearby library access is inside a high school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A march Friday aimed to draw attention to the need for a neighborhood library in Chicago's Back of the Yards.

People who participated in the marched are pushing for a standalone public library for both residents and students. As of now, the only nearby library access is inside a high school.

There was certainly no shortage of passion for the project as roughly 50 people came out in the bitter cold to demand a standalone library.

Residents say it's critical for the city to offer that type of investment in this neighborhood.

The only local library currently sits inside Back of the Yards College Prep, which some residents say is not convenient.

"The co-location is not working," said Jasmin Pizano-Luna. "There are different safety policies between CPS and CPL, so it's just not working."

"It shows an investment into the kids of our future and also shows immediate investment into the current residents," added Kevin Johnson Jr., community organizer with Working Family Solidarity.

There has already been $15 million in state funding approved for the project, but right now the city is planning to use it on developing apartments in an empty lot near 46th and Ashland - which will also have a new library built in there as well.

"The cost would more than double if we were to do it as a standalone library itself, and the fact is the Chicago Public Library system already put a library here in the community at the high school," said Alderman Ray Lopez. "It's not often you see communities get not one, but two libraries in a decade -- let alone a generation."

People at the rally said they're happy to see that type of development but believe a standalone library would be better, especially for kids in the community.

"There's a lot of violence in this community and we need a safe place for teens and for everyone in the community to gather," said Janet Tapia.

The back and forth continues but Ald. Lopez said the hope is to tie up the loose ends and have a library built within 18 months.