FEMA to open 2 disaster assistance centers in Chicago area after summer flooding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening two disaster assistance centers in the Chicago area this week to help people recover from summer flooding.

Chicago experienced a summer with a high amount of rainfall, which caused damage among many communities in and around Cook County.

One center will be at the Chicago Heights Public Library at 25 W. 15th St. in Chicago Heights.

The other will be at the Toman Branch Library at 2708 S. Pulaski Road in Chicago.

The centers will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Renters, home owners, and business owners can apply for federal government assistance.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit FEMA Illinois Severe Storms and Flooding.