Far Southeast Side Chicago bank robbed by armed suspect who passed note to teller, FBI says

Friday, December 30, 2022 12:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery on Chicago's Far Southeast Side Thursday morning.

A man used a note to demand money from a teller at the Byline Bank located at 11157 S. Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood just before 11 a.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect displayed a handgun and was seen wearing a black pea coat and surgical mask in a surveillance image released by the FBI.
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money and remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to report a tip to the FBI on tips.fbi.gov or by calling 312-421-6700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

