Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to coronavirus vaccine recipients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bar on Chicago's North Side is helping to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.The Village Tap in Roscoe Village is giving out $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who show proof that they're vaccinated.Gov. JB Pritzker laid out new information Friday onThe state will be moving to vaccination phase 1B on Jan. 25. The phase includes essential workers and people 65 and older.First responders, like police and firefighters; corrections officers; food and agricultural workers, like those at food processing plants; grocery store workers, public transit employees, like flight crews and bus drivers; educators, such as teachers and school staff members; along with workers at shelters and adult day care would all fall under Phase 1B.Hundreds of sites will be set up to vaccinate more than three million people in that group.Four and a half weeks into Illinois' vaccine rollout, the state is averaging about 27,000 doses given per day.While that figure is expected to rise, at the current rate it would take two and a half years for all Illinoisans to get the required two doses.The governor is blaming slow federal distribution.