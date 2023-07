The Double Duty Classic returns to Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's South Side Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual showcase returns to the city's South Side, inspiring young baseball players from around the country.

The Double Duty Classic is happening Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field and features a history lesson with Chicago ties.

White Sox manager of A-C-E and Community Relations Troy Williams ABC7 to talk about the importance of the game and the impact Chicago had on Negro League baseball.