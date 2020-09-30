Chicago Cubs take on Marlins in Wild Card series, no fans allowed at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs will play their first postseason game Wednesday at Wrigley Field facing the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three wild-card series.It's the first time since 2008 that the Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs.It's been a roughly 60-game season during the pandemic but the Cubs have managed to avoid any coronavirus outbreaks on the team."I don't know how my management style is going to play out," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I know we gotta win a series that's kinda the focus throughout the season. It is baseball so anything can happen in a short season."The team has made five postseason appearances in the last six years, so it's safe to say the Cubs know what to do.The shorter season also means new rules for the Wild Card series, playing the best of three games. After that, the postseason will follow the typical pattern of five-game Division series, seven-game League Championship Series, and a seven-game World Series."We want to be the best today and every year it's the same way. The entire goal is to win the World Series," Cubs Infielder David Bote said.The game starts at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ABC 7 platforms.City and team officials said games will still follow all pandemic protocols and no fans will be allowed in the stands.The White Sox defeated the Oakland A's Tuesday in a 4-1 victory in their wild-card series opener.