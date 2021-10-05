Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears' plan for Arlington Park 'not a done deal,' Arlington Heights Village President says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arlington Heights Village President says Chicago Bears' plan for Arlington Park 'not a done deal'

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights Village President Thomas Hayes told the board at Monday night's meeting he has not received any details about the Chicago Bears' possible plans for Arlington Park, adding it would likely be one or two years before work begins on building a new stadium.

Not much has changed one week after the big news broke that the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property. The race track is still standing and there are no bulldozers on the grounds. There is still a long road to go before there could be professional football in Arlington Heights.

"Obviously this is not a done deal," Hayes said. "It's a long process."

SEE ALSO | New Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights won't be paid for by IL taxpayers, Gov. Pritzker says

Still, some residents are urging caution when it comes to luring the team to Arlington Heights. One resident, Tom Loch, told the board Monday night the village should be careful about offering the Bears financial incentives to move to Arlington Heights.

"I think if they want to move here fine, but do it on their own and not rely on the residents," Hayes said.

A number of other new stadiums in recent years have been built with the help of government subsidies, including AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, which increased some taxes to pay for it.

"Who gets lost in this is the residents, who don't have a business in town," said Keith Moens, another Arlington Heights resident.

SEE ALSO | Bears new stadium? Chicago NFL team confirms deal to buy Arlington Heights property

Several residents have also expressed concerns about traffic. Arlington Park has previously been a big draw, but crowds for Bears games and other stadium events could draw five or six times more people on a regular basis. Hayes, however, is promising vigilance.

"We're not gonna give away the store," Hayes said. "We're gonna make sure we take care of our residents and maintain the great reputation of our village."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarlington heightschicago bearsnational footbal leaguenflsoldier field
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Miami Dolphins agree to trade WR Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears ...
Source: Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery has sprained knee, expect...
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery helped off with knee in...
NFL Week 4 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and s...
TOP STORIES
3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep HS
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
CPS updates COVID quarantine protocols
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
DOJ reviews 'new info' in decision not to charge Nassar investigators
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Show More
Judge refuses to toss weapons charge against Rittenhouse
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild
First all-women veteran honor flight makes history
Michael Gandolfini stars as young Tony Soprano in new movie
Lincoln Park apartment fire now being investigated as arson
More TOP STORIES News