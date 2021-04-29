Chicago Bears

Could the Chicago Bears move their stadium from Soldier Field to Arlington Park?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Could the Chicago Bears say so long to Soldier Field for Arlington Park?

The mayor of Arlington Heights seems to think so.

Tom Hayes told the Daily Herald that all things are being considered for the race track, which is likely in its last season of horse racing.

The Bears have previously explored moves to the northwest suburbs, but a team spokesperson told Crain's Chicago Business that their priority remains Soldier Field.

Mayor Lightfoot also said Thursday that the Bears have a lease at Soldier Field until 2033.
