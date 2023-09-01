WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Sept. 1, 2023

ByRyan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 8:41PM
Dionne and Ryan talked about the Chicago Bears ahead of the opening of the regular season and the latest with the White Sox and Cubs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discussed the Bears and the opening of the regular season, which is just one week away.

And, they talked with Sam Panayotovich on what kind of odds the Bears face this year to win the NFC North.

Dionne talked with ESPN1000's Jeff Meller, who told ABC7 the Dos and Don'ts of Fantasy Football with the draft right around the corner.

The Weekly Walk-On, Joe Spivak, was back and got ABC7 set for a full slate of high school and college football.

And, Ryan and Dionne discussed the latest with the Cubs and the Sox.

The football season means another year of "Bearly Accurate," and Ryan gave everyone a preview.

