Chicago Bears request permit to tear down Arlington race track building

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have requested a permit to demolish the former Arlington race track buildings, one step in the process of eventually building a new stadium on the site.

The stadium would be built on a different portion of the land.

"They're doing what any developer would do on a property that has vacant buildings on in, in that it helps with that tax base," said Jon Ridler with the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

The 326 acre property is divided into five parcels for tax purposes. The total tax bill last year was about $3 million. Nearly two thirds of that was for the parcel that contains the race track which, if demolished, lowers the tax value of the land.

The Bears said the demolition does not mean they have decided to develop the site, though sports marketing expert Mark Ganis fully expects they will.

"This deal is very much top of mind for the Bears. It will likely get done. It just will take some time," he said.

While nothing is certain, if the village does approve the permit the Bears could have wrecking balls out on the old track site by summer.