Chicago Mayor Johnson, Bears' CEO meet to discuss locations for team in city

In Chicago Bears news, Richton Park is the latest suburb to try to lure the team out of the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren met Wednesday to discuss other locations in the city for the NFL team, the mayor's office said.

In a joint statement, Johnson and Warren said, "We continued our productive discussion this week that began in early June. We plan to have regular dialogue with each other and across our respective staffs as we work together to meet the needs of the citizens of Chicago and Bears fans."

It was not immediately clear what possible locations were discussed for the Chicago football team.

The meeting comes after yet another suburb is trying to lure the Bears out of Chicago. The village president of south suburban Richton Park was the latest official to reach out to the Chicago team last week.

The Bears purchased a race track in Arlington Heights and crews have begun demolition of the site.

Aurora, Naperville and Waukegan have also reached out to the team, after Warren said the team is "In a position to start exploring other places and opportunities and no longer considers Arlington Heights as a singular focus."

Chicago is, of course, trying to keep the team at Soldier Field.

Earlier this year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched plans to renovate Solider Field to entice the team to stay in the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson met with Chicago Bears management in June to talk about keeping the team at Soldier Field.

The Bears have yet to make an official announcement about whether they intend to move out of the city.

For now, the team's options are open.

