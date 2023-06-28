Chicago Bears news: City of Aurora asks NFL team to move to suburb

Pitches have also come in from Naperville and Waukegan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another suburb is trying to lure the Bears out of Chicago. The City of Aurora submitted a letter of interest to the team's leadership, the Chicago suburb confirmed on Tuesday.

The letter says in part that, "Aurora offers unparalleled key resources to take a vision and make dreams come true."

This announcement comes after Chicago Bears General Manager Kevin Warren said the team is "In a position to start exploring other places and opportunities and no longer considers Arlington Heights as a singular focus."

The west Chicago suburb says its growing infrastructure, ease of transportation and status as the second-largest city in Illinois makes it an ideal location for the Bears to move.

Mayor Richard Irvin invited the Bears' leadership to come visit Aurora.

The City of Aurora said in a statement that after the letter was sent, "representatives of the Chicago Bears organization responded quickly and positively."

Pitches have also come in from Naperville and Waukegan. The Bears purchased a race track in Arlington Heights and crews have begun demolition of the site.

Chicago is, of course, trying to keep the team at Soldier Field.

Earlier this year, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched plans to renovate Solider Field to entice the team to stay in the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson met with Chicago Bears management in June to talk about keeping the team at Soldier Field.

The Bears have yet to make an official announcement about whether they intend to move out of the city.

"It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois," the Bears said in a statement.

For now, the team's options are open.