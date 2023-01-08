New video showcases proposed Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development

Still, the Chicago Bears are exploring a possible move to Arlington Heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dome and entertainment district is showcased in a new video proposal released on Sunday for renovation developments to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium.

The video by Landmark Development and the Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition comes as city officials continue trying to coax the Chicago Bears to remain at the stadium while the team explores the possibility of moving to Arlington Heights.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 3 Soldier Field renovation options

A new dome is highlighted in the video. It would require rebuilding the end zones with columns engineered to support the structure, according to a Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition release.

In addition, a transit hub and features such as expanded seating and clubs would be added.

The group proposed that Landmark and a team of local and national private investment partners build the transit hub above Metra storage tracks and a rail yard across the street from the stadium.

Seating could be increased from approximately 61,500 seats to up to 70,000 seats, including numerous fan activation areas and a youth play zone, according to the release. The number of private suites would be increased from 133 to 140, and six new clubs and experiential areas would be added.

The video also proposes quadrupling the field's food and beverage amenities from 50,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet.

RELATED: Soldier Field gets new Bermuda grass surface installed just in time for season opener

"Soldier Field is uniquely situated to anchor a truly world-class sports, retail, culinary, and entertainment district," said Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development. "There is no comparable location to take advantage of all key trends of the future - at the heart of one of the world's most exciting cities. Chicago deserves an extraordinary vision to take this iconic public asset into the next hundred years and beyond."

Still, the Bears released a statement on Sunday, saying they aren't interested.

"The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park," the Bears said. "As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract."

ALSO SEE: Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban public money for Chicago Bears development