In Chicago Bears news, Mayor Brandon Johnson met with the NFL team's CEO Wednesday to discuss locations for the football team in the city.

Chicago Bears signal there's hope for staying in the city, possibly at new stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The president of the Chicago Bears is signaling there's hope for the team staying in the city, possibly in a new stadium.

In a letter sent to season ticket holders Friday, Bears President Kevin Warren said the organization as re-engaged with Chicago officials over the last several months.

He continued, "We are thankful for the vision Mayor Brandon Johnson and his leadership team have provided during our discussions regarding the Chicago Bears remaining in Chicago."

Warren also said the team has "remained engaged with officials in Arlington Heights and other suburban locations," and that they "look forward to narrowing and defining our location in the near future."

The team has been in talks with the city and several suburbs about a potential move away from Soldier Field. In September 2021, they signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park and have been in the process of demolishing the facilities.

But in June they announced they were no longer looking exclusively at Arlington Heights as their new home should they leave Soldier Field. The main sticking point appears to be the county's $16 million property tax valuation for land the Bears claim has no value until they build on it.