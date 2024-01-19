ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Jan. 19, 2024

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Chicago Bears OC and NFL Draft situation, Kerry Wood joining the Cubs HOF, and a possible South Loop White Sox stadium.

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Chicago Bears OC and NFL Draft situation, Kerry Wood joining the Cubs HOF, and a possible South Loop White Sox stadium. Ryan and Dionne return for the latest installment of Overtime.

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Chicago Bears OC and NFL Draft situation, Kerry Wood joining the Cubs HOF, and a possible South Loop White Sox stadium. Ryan and Dionne return for the latest installment of Overtime.

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Chicago Bears OC and NFL Draft situation, Kerry Wood joining the Cubs HOF, and a possible South Loop White Sox stadium. Ryan and Dionne return for the latest installment of Overtime.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bears have been busy trying to find an offensive coordinator. Who will they settle on and what does that mean for Justin Fields or the Bears next quarterback? Ryan and Dionne discuss these topics in the latest installment of Overtime.

It's the NFL's Divisional Playoff weekend, including 2 teams from the NFC North: the upstart Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Ryan and Dionne talk about their chances, plus Sam Panayotovich is here to talk about his best bets for the weekend.

Ryan talks to Cubs great, Kerry Wood who was just inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. But it's how they did it that put a lump in the former Cubs pitcher's throat.

Ryan and Dionne close up the show and talk about the latest welcome sight at the United Center: Connor Bedard. Also, the White Sox may be looking to the South Loop for the site of a future stadium development.