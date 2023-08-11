ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Aug. 11, 2023

Dionne and Ryan talked about the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool, the White Sox, Northwestern athletics, Pat Fitzgerald and Illini football.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discussed the Bears getting ready for preseason game number one against the Tennessee Titans.

They also talked about players fighting to keep their jobs on the team and Chase Claypool fighting with teammates for the second time in two weeks.

Ryan and Dionne also discussed Northwestern football trying to recover from the hazing scandal that rocked the team and cost then-Coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.

They also talked about Illini football trying to repeat the success of last season. Meanwhile, Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema talked about the Big 10 realignment that expanded the conference to 14 teams.

Ryan and Dionne additionally discussed the White Sox being at their lowest point of the season with continued bad play and former players saying the culture on the team is bad.

General Manager Rick Hahn weighed in on how the culture, in fact, did become bad on the team.

Comedian and podcaster Kevin Bozeman joined Overtime to share his thoughts on how the big conferences in the NCAA are doing realignment strictly for monetary gain while foregoing college tradition.