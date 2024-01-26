ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ravi Baichwal: Jan. 26, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ravi Baichwal guest co-hosts Overtime this week with Dionne Miller.

They talked about the Chicago Bears' hire of Shane Waldron who will be the team's new offensive coordinator. Does this hire tip the Bears hand on if they will keep Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams?

Sam Panayotovich joins the conversation ahead of championship weekend. The Detroit Lions travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers while the Kansas City Chiefs will be in Baltimore against the Ravens. Sam will give us his best picks for the weekend.

Dionne interviewed former Bear Israel Idonije, who is opening up a new restaurant in the South Loop, "Signature Bar."

Ravi and Dionne finish up with a conversation about the White Sox and Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who announced this week he is battling cancer.