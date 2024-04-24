Chicago Bears set to announce details for new domed lakefront stadium

The Chicago Bears will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce details for a new lakefront stadium.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will hold a news conference Wednesday to detail the team's plans for a new lakefront stadium.

The Bears are set to unveil plans for a state-of-the-art, domed lakefront stadium. The team is asking for the cost to be covered by a combination of public and private funding.

Sports marketing expert Marc Gannis said there certainly are benefits for having a domed stadium in a city like Chicago, which could attract other major events in the future.

"There are significant benefits to building a dome stadium in a city like Chicago," Gannis said. "It will attract not just a Super Bowl every decade or so but on an ongoing basis it will be the attraction for major events."

Other economists ABC7 spoke with said cities rarely see a return on their investment, especially with football stadiums, given how few games there are and with ticketholders being local.

According to the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, since 2020 taxpayers have paid about $750 million toward construction costs of eight new stadiums or arenas across the four major sports leagues.

"That is usually the selling point, we can have development we can have whatsoever. The evidence is overwhelming: these make very poor investments," said Allen Sanderson, University of Chicago economics professor.

Sanderson doubts there will be enough special events and ticket sales year round at a new domed stadium to generate enough revenue for the city.

The Bears are also set to announce more green space along the Museum Campus and lakefront.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at noon.