Lollapalooza 2019: Chicago beefs up security for music festival

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California is sure to raise security concerns in Chicago with Lollapalooza set to begin this week.

Lollapalooza starts Thursday and security preparations for the event are underway. The four-day world-renowned music festival is expected to draw 400,000 people to Grant Park.

RELATED: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

With the large crowds and the excitement comes a massive safety and security plan. Lollapalooza works with local state and federal agencies to ensure crowd safety. Both uniformed and undercover officers are mixed in with the crowds.

Lollapalooza comes after four people, including a suspect, were killed after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Chicago police called in several hundred extra officers to patrol the weekend festivals and block parties.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more

"I actually talked to a lot of people and the stores and they have always talked about people are drinking, coming in and out of the stores," said Davina Scharrer, a Wicker Park Festival vendor. "I think it's only going to be a good thing."

With such large crowds police cut down on what you can bring into the festival. Backpacks with multiple pockets are not allowed and any small bag brought in will be searched at the door.
