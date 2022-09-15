Revolution Brewing, Garrett's Popcorn team up for fall beer featuring CaramelCrisp popcorn

Chicago's Revolution Brewing announced a new partnership with Garrett's Popcorn for a new CaramelCrisp Caramel Popcorn Ale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Revolution Brewing announced a new partnership with Garrett's Popcorn for a fall beer.

The Avondale-based brewery posted on Facebook about its new CaramelCrisp Caramel Popcorn Ale.

Along with using sugar, rye malt, lactose and kosher salt, Revolution Brewing said Garrett's Popcorn contributed 450 lbs. of CarmelCrisp popcorn to the mixture.

"Together they create a silky crme brulée sweetness and lightly salted finish," Revolution wrote.

CaramelCrisp Caramel Popcorn Ale will start rolling out across the Chicago area on October 1.