2 injured Chicago birds survive after nearly 1,000 crash into building

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:50PM
Update on injured birds after unprecedented bird deaths
An expert joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about recent migratory bird deaths.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Last week, nearly a thousand migrating birds died, after crashing into the Lakeside Center building.

ABC7 Chicago asked Annette Prince to join Tracy Butler for an interview and update on migrating birds.

Prince gave an update on the two surviving birds after the unprecedented deaths.

She also gave an update on how the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors help migratory birds.

SEE MORE: Over 1,000 migrating birds die, crashing into McCormick Place after being confused by lights

To learn more, connect or volunteer with Prince and other staffers, click here.

