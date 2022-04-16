Black College Expo returns to Chicago State University for 1st time since COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An opportunity at an education for Chicago's Black youth.The Black College Expo returned to Chicago State University Saturday for the first time since the pandemic hit."Today is about unity. It's about inspiration. It's about motivation. It's about elevation," said Dr. Theresa Price, CEO, National College Resources Foundation & Black College Expo.More than 50 colleges were on site, including many HBCUs who spoke to students at dozens of workshops.Millions in scholarships are up for grabs with many applications fees being waived. Some schools even granting admission on site."I think it's a great advantage knowing that you can go into different colleges, have all these college options and then be admitted to colleges on the spot, that's pretty cool," said Michel Hill, a junior at Mt. Carmel High School."I've seen cries, I've cried with them. I see shouts and screams," said Dr. Price. "And I see all of that and that is so empowering."As students survey the different college options available to them, they're also exposed to a number of seminars that are critical at this age. They include lessons on making money for college and starting a business."I'm getting to talk to people and just getting a first-hand account on students who went there and it's it's a very great experience," said Mikayla Matthew, Palos Hills High School junior.It's also special for these students to see so many HBCU options available to them."You know, of course, there's all types of wonderful, amazing universities around the U.S. but just to know we have such awesome options for people of color. It's awesome," said parent Megan Bradford.