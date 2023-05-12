ABC7 Sports Overtime with Jesse Rogers and Dionne Miller: May 12, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jesse Rogers filled in for Ryan this week. He and Dionne Miller discussed the renewed excitement by Blackhawks fans after landing the number one pick in the NHL Draft.

And, it's not just the fans who are excited. Dionne did a one-on-one interview with Blackhawks President Jaime Faulkner, who discussed how she and her staff were excited to get the pick also.

Jesse discussed how the White Sox season is going so far, and how they might end up being a huge seller at the trade deadline if they don't start winning games soon.

Jesse also discussed how the Cubs are doing a good job of mixing young and older talent, but, that they probably are overachieving so far this season.

And, there's more baseball, Jesse discusses his new book the details the history of the Cubs and some of the personalities that have played on the team over the decades.

Dionne and Jesse also discussed the return of Northwestern Guard Boo Buie fresh off a great season for the Cats after making an unexpected NCAA Tournament appearance.

They also discussed the Bears schedule that just came out, including which games fans should be most excited about.

Comedian Kevin Bozeman joined the show, and discussed how teams shouldn't be rewarded for losing on purpose, but, he's glad both the Bears and the Blackhawks lost enough to get the number one pick.