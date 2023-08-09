Chicago Blackhawks fans will gather for a memorial for owner Rocky Wirtz Wednesday morning.

Fans to say goodbye to Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz at memorial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blackhawks fans are remembering Rocky Wirtz Wednesday morning.

The late chairman's family is hosting a public memorial to honor his life and legacy.

It's all happening at the United Center, where fans will have a chance to pay tribute to Rocky Wirtz.

Wirtz passed away last month after a brief illness.

The 70-year-old was credited with re-invigorating the Blackhawks franchise, which won three Stanley Cup championships while he was the owner.

Loved ones said their final goodbyes yesterday at a private funeral held at Fourth Presbyterian Church. Many are remembering the legacy he leaves behind.

"Longtime Chicago sports fans will always hold him in high esteem for that, but the city needs to hold him in high esteem as well," Alderman Brian Hopkins said. "He was a very generous philanthropist. He did a lot of charity work in this town. He was very committed to a number of causes we all hold dear."

Fans are asked to enter through the south gates which open at 9:30 a.m.

The program is set to start at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Blackhawks website.

The Blackhawks say Wirtz will be remembered for his sharp wit, his enduring loyalty and humility.