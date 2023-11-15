Mayor Brandon Johnson's $16B budget with no property tax increase goes fore City Council Wednesday

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's first budget goes before the City Council Wednesday and it does not feature a property tax increase.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's first budget goes before the City Council Wednesday.

The $16 billion city budget includes a promise of no property tax increase and it's expected to smoothly pass through City Council.

Johnson's budget already cleared two council committees with little opposition.

The mayor's first spending plan prioritizes new investments in affordable housing, mental health services, and environmental justice.

It does not include new taxes or fees and continues pension contributions from the city.

The budget also includes the hiring of civilian positions within the Chicago Police Department.

It has $150 million allocated for incoming migrants, but according to data analyzed by the I-Team, that may not be enough. The city already spent $65 million and could spend up to $320 million by the end of December

Mayor Johnson said he plans to lean on the state and federal government for more help. Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m.