Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reveals more details of budget plan, especially for migrant crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson revealed more details of his budget plan in a virtual briefing with reporters Friday.

The mayor gave more insight into how he intends to close a more than half-billion dollar budget gap without raising taxes, while also offering major investments to help Chicagoans in need.

But there are questions about whether the money set aside for the migrant crisis is enough to last through this next budget cycle.

According to city data analyzed by the ABC7 Data Team, the city spent about $65 million on the migrant crisis through mid-September 2023, with a projected estimated cost of at least $320 million through the end of December.

But Johnson's budget has only $150 million set aside for the migrant crisis in 2024.

"The number that we have appropriated is based upon our anticipation of the type of cost savings we will see over time," the mayor said Friday.

Johnson said he plans to lean on the state and federal government for more help as they budget in the spring of 2024, and come up with other potential cost-saving measures.

"The work authorization to move that faster, there are so many elements that will help us save in this regard and it's a shared responsibility as a sanctuary state," Johnson said.

But Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, director of the Pilsen Food Pantry, said it's not enough.

"A hundred and fifty million dollars, if that's what's proposed is in in no way shape or form is going to meet the needs, and community-based organizations just don't have the funding to continue to operate in this way," she said.

The need for help is immediate, she said, and shouldn't have to wait for additional state and federal funding.

"Right now we are spending money that we don't have as an organization to support migrant services," Figueroa said.

But Better Government Association Policy Director Bryan Zarou said Johnson's budget is toeing a line for more migrant funds while getting enough votes in council to pass the budget.