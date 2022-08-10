Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to release budget forecast for 2023

Chicago City Council quickly passed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2022 budget Wednesday thanks to an infusion of money from the federal government.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release Wednesday the Chicago budget forecast for 2023.

Mayor Lightfoot will talk about how to resolve the city's budget deficit in her address Wednesday morning.

In May, the Chicago Budget Director Susie Park said city faces a shortfall of about $300 million. That number was much larger than the $561 million projection from before City Council approved plans for a casino.

Park also warned alderman that the budget deficit for 2023 could swell in the coming months before it's finalized ahead of Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal.