Bulls player helps give Chicago Public Schools students cold weather gear, school supplies

Chicago Bulls player Jevon Carter is helping CPS students at Roswell Mason Elementary School in North Lawndale by giving them cold weather gear.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter will be a little warmer for hundreds of kids in Chicago, thanks in part to a Chicago Bulls player.

Students in North Lawndale are getting hats, coats and school supplies.

The donation is personal to Bulls player Jevon Carter.

It's been a festive and exciting school day for students at Roswell Mason Elementary School.

Their day of education included learning about the gift of giving.

It's all happening because of Carter's generosity.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools' enrollment remains stable for 1st time in years

Through his nonprofit, Treadmill Mentality Foundation, the school's 250 students will be given cold weather gear.

Carter grew up in Maywood, about 20 minutes away from the Chicago Public Schools school.

The Enchanted Backpack, along with the Chicago Bulls, supported Tuesday's effort, which everyone hopes will help kids from families struggling to make ends meet.

"We wanted to give you guys gear, you know, prepare for the brutal winter in Chicago. I know how it is, growing up here, and it's just a blessing to come here and help you guys out, so I hope you guys enjoy it," Carter said.

The school also received some extracurricular essentials like art supplies and sporting equipment.