Chicago burglars hit 7 businesses in 2-hour spree, steal cash and register drawers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of three burglars hit more than half a dozen businesses in a two hour crime spree on the city's North and Northwest sides, Chicago police said.

The burglary spree took place between 5:20 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said in each incident, the thieves used a hammer to break front, side and/or rear glass doors of a business to get inside, then stole cash from registers or entire cash register drawers.

Surveillance video from the George Street Pub in Lakeview shows one of the burglaries from start to finish, as one thief breaks through a bar door and then all three climb in. An interior camera shows them causing even more damage before going for the cash register and rifling through that in search of money.

A short time later, the group was caught on video again breaking into Ravinia Brewing Company on Diversey near the Kennedy Expressway.

The complete set of burglaries took place at:

3000 North Block of Broadway at 5:22 AM

2300 North Block of Leavitt St at 5:40 AM

2400 West Block of Schubert St at 5:57 AM

2800 North Block of Halsted St at 6:06 AM

2600 West Block of Diversey at 6:16 AM

3000 North Block of Milwaukee Ave at 6:26 AM

600 West Block of Briar Place at 6:39 AM

The suspects are described as 3 unknown men, 20 to 30 years old, 5 ft. 7 in. to 6 ft. tall, 150 to 170 lbs. They wore black masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, gloves and used a hammer.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Area Three or Five detectives at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.

No one is currently in custody.

