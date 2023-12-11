Uptown burglaries: Thieves break into businesses on North Broadway, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating two Uptown burglaries that took place Monday morning on North Broadway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three people smashed the front glass doors to two businesses in Uptown that are across the street from one another early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the thieves entering The Tattoo Factory in the 4400-block of North Broadway about 1:30 a.m.

They also hit a Subway restaurant. A cash register and iPad were stolen.

The owner of the Tattoo Factory said an AT &T store down the street was recently broken into, as well.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incidents, and no one was in custody later Monday morning.

