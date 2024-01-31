WATCH LIVE

Andersonville gluten-free bakery Defloured burglarized for 2nd time in weeks, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 2:36AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side gluten-free bakery was burglarized early for the second time in just months in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The bakery, defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery, in the 1400-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Andersonville, was broken into about 5:50 a.m., according to CPD.

Police said someone broke the glass to the front door and got inside, where they took property and fled. No one is in custody.

The bakery was targeted by a similar incident just a couple weeks ago. At that time, two male suspects broke the front window, entered and took an unknown amount of cash before getting into a dark-colored vehicle and driving east, police said.

No one has been arrested for that burglary either.

