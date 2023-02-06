WATCH LIVE

Lakeview burglary: Suspect breaks into North Side restaurant, steals property, Chicago police say

Lakeview restaurant Dear Margaret known for French-Canadian cuisine

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 6, 2023 3:24PM
Lakeview restaurant burglarized: Chicago police
There was a Chicago burglary early Monday morning. Someone broke into MICHELIN-recognized restaurant Dear Margaret on Lincoln Avenue, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A MICHELIN-recognized Lakeview restaurant was burglarized early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

An unknown suspect damaged the front glass door at Dear Margaret, located at 2965 N. Lincoln Ave., and broke into the French-Canadian restaurant.

Property was taken, and the suspect fled the scene, CPD said.

It was not immediately clear what was stolen.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Dear Margaret, which describes itself as using Midwestern ingredients and French-Canadian inspiration, has been recognized with a Bib Gourmand from MICHELIN.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

