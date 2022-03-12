Chicago Ukrainian church burglarized in Humboldt Park; thieves caught on security video, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Ukrainian church in city's Humboldt Park neighborhood was broken into early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.At about 1:08 a.m., police said they were called to the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the 2700-block of North Washtenaw.Officers met with a custodial worker who told them the church had been burglarized, police said.Police say thieves broke a window on the side of the church to get inside. At least one more window appeared to be broken as investigators cleaned up the glass and collected evidence this morning.Video surveillance shows a man taking several items form the church, according to police.The church is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyivan Patriarchate.There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.